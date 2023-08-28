New crime reporting app from New Era Detroit aims to help combat violence

Detroit's efforts to combat violent crime are an ongoing battle, and over the years, the city has deployed various initiatives to curb the problem. Most recently, it's been six community outreach programs funded by the city's Shotstopper program, and Monday night, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will share details on how the $10 million initiative is coming along. One of those programs is an app called Safe Zone from New Era Detroit. Right now, it can be downloaded under the name of Bikem. It's designed to have people living in Detroit report and send in anonymous tips. But what sets it apart is that a member from New Era Detroit will investigate the situation, not police.