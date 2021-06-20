From Cricketer To Coach, How All-Rounder Devika Palshikar Aced The Game

A right-hand batter and right-arm bowler, Devika Palshikar was an all-rounder who represented the Indian women’s cricket team in 15 One Day International (ODI) matches and a Test match . The 41-year-old played her last ODI in 2008 and moved to coaching.

In 2017, she was also roped in to provide her expertise for an untitled Tamil film on women’s cricket. She is currently the assistant coach for the Bangladesh national women’s cricket team.

(Script by Sherina Poyyail; video edited by Dhruv Sharma)