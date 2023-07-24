Crews working to repair gas line break on Route 140

A gas main break is causing significant traffic delays along Maryland Route 140 in the Westminster area. Westminster Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Kevin Dayhoff told 11 News that fire crews were called around 11:26 a.m. Monday to the area of College View Boulevard in Westminster for a reported gas line struck. This is near the area of Maryland Routes 140 and 97. Fire officials said a preliminary observation indicates a crew installing guardrail alongside Route 140 struck a gas line.