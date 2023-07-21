Crews Tackle Forest Fire in Southern France as Intense Heat Blankets Europe

Fire crews tackled a forest fire in southern France amid an ongoing heat wave across Europe.

The forest fire in the town of Nissan-lez-Enserune burned 30 hectares (74 acres) on Friday, July 21, French fire authorities said.

Scorching temperatures are being felt across Europe this week, and wildfires have broken out in Greece and Italy. The French weather service warned that temperatures as high as 97 degrees Fahrenheit were expected in the South of France tomorrow.

Footage posted on Friday by the Association for the Prevention and Reporting of Forest Fires shows flame retardants being dropped over the blaze. Credit: Romain Brule / @SecCivileFrance via Storyful