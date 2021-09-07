Crews stop forward progress of Bridge Fire, gaining containment around flames

Evacuation orders and warnings were lifted for parts of Placer County as crews continue gaining the upper hand against a wildfire, Cal Fire officials said Monday. While the Auburn State Recreation Area remains closed, the Lake Clementine, Applegate and Clipper Gap areas were cleared from evacuation orders and warnings, Cal Fire said in a release. The Bridge Fire sparked under the Foresthill Bridge on the Auburn side on Sunday, but forward progress has since been stopped. According to Cal Fire, at least 411 acres have burned, and it is 15% contained. Around 500 people recreating in the area were told to evacuate when it first started, officials aid. Crews say the fire has been traveling east and largely away from homes and buildings.