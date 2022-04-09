Crews Respond to Scrapyard Fire Near Palmetto's SeaPort Manatee

Crews responded to an industrial fire in Palmetto, Florida, that sent dark smoke billowing into the air on Saturday, April 9.

The North River Fire Department (NRFD) told local media the fire was burning in a scrapyard.

The Manatee County Government Public Safety Department said there was no risk to the surrounding area and the fire was “confined.”

Footage taken by Greg McCammon shows the plume of smoke off US 41 near Seaport Manatee on Saturday. Credit: Greg McCammon via Storyful