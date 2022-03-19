Crews Respond to Eastland Complex Fires in Central Texas

A group of fires burning across more than 45,000 acres in northern Texas threatened homes, livestock, and land on Saturday, March 19.

Video taken by Texas Wildfire Service worker Larry Sunde shows smoke billowing in Eastland County on Saturday, he said.

The four fires, known collectively as the Eastland Complex wildfires, had grown to 45,383 acres and was 15 percent contained as of Saturday morning, officials said.

On Facebook, Sunde wrote that the devastation he saw in Eastland County was “just terrible,” and that he had encountered crews responding “from all over,” including one from Minnesota.

At least one person, a sheriff’s deputy, was killed while responding to the fires earlier in the week, according to Texas Gov Greg Abbott. Credit: Larry Sunde via Storyful