Crews Repair Powerlines After Nicholas Downs Trees in Houston

Crews worked to restore power to thousands of customers across Houston, Texas, on September 14, after Tropical Storm Nicholas moved across the area, damaging powerlines.

On Tuesday night, CenterPoint Energy said they had restored power to over 350,000 customers and that crews are working overnight to restore power to a further 100,000 customers.

The company warned that some customers may be without power for up to five days.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) downgraded Tropical Storm Nicholas to a tropical depression on Tuesday evening.

The NHC said Nicholas was expected to bring heavy rain and potentially “life -threatening” flash floods across the upper Texas coast, Louisiana, southern Mississippi, far southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle to Thursday.

Footage by Twitter user @Porchlandrea shows a downed tree in Houston and a crew with a cherry picker. Credit: @Porchlandrea via Storyful