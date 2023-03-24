Crews Work to Reopen Flooded Road in Palm Springs, California

Crews worked to reopen a flooded road in Palm Springs, California, on Friday, March 24, after an “unseasonably strong storm system” traveled through the region earlier this week.

Footage posted by the Palm Springs City Government shows a flooded road near one of the city’s iconic wind farms. Local authorities said it was likely the road would be closed all day.

The National Weather Service forecasted dry conditions in the region on March 24. Credit: Palm Springs City Government via Storyful