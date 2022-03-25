Crews Work to Remove Explosives After Reports of Deadly Strike in Kharkiv

Emergency crews worked to discard explosives in footage posted on March 24, after strikes in Kharkiv reportedly killed at least six people.

Public broadcaster Suspilne News reported that at least six people died and 15 were injured at shopping center in Kharkiv’s residential Saltovka neighborhood, that was being used for humanitarian aid distribution.

The broadcaster earlier said that people had been injured by shelling while waiting for humanitarian aid.

Storyful has not been able to verify every report of civilian harm from the strikes throughout Kharkiv on March 24.

This footage, filmed by Suspilne news shows emergency workers carefully removing bombs and debris across the city. Credit: Suspilne Media via Storyful