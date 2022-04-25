Crews Protect New Mexico Ranch From Cooks Peak Fire

Firefighters worked to protect businesses, homes, and land as an active wildfire spread over more than 81 square miles in northern New Mexico.

The Cooks Peak fire, which started April 17, was estimated to be 51,982 acres in size and was nine percent contained as of April 25, according to fire officials. Mandatory evacuations were in place for parts of San Miguel and Mora counties.

Ocate Ojo Feliz volunteer firefighter Alex Morgan said he took this footage showing crews working to protect a ranch in Mora County as “active fire behavior” fueled the flames on Sunday. Credit: Alex Morgan/Ocate Ojo Feliz VFD via Storyful