Crews gain upper hand in extinguishing Oak Fire in Placer County

A wildfire that sparked Monday afternoon near the Colfax area of Placer County has prompted evacuation orders. The Oak Fire was reported around 3:05 p.m. in Weimar along Live Oak Road near Interstate 80. Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, said the fire started after a vehicle fire spread into nearby vegetation. As of 8:00 p.m. Monday, Cal Fire said the fire has burned at least 17 acres and has no containment. Cal Fire said they had an aggressive initial attack on the fire. They deployed several engines, air tankers and helicopters. The aircraft played a role in helping slow the spread of the flames with retardant and water drops. Fire crews are making progress, despite the several trees in the area and the dangerously dry conditions.