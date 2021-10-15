Crews say fire at Lower American River Parkway was human-caused
Crews have gained control of a fire on the Lower American River Parkway that sparked Thursday evening, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire department said it has started to release some resources from the fire, which burned at least 50 acres and is 10% contained. It was burning at a moderate rate of spread in dry and dense vegetation. No injuries have been reported and officials said one structure was threatened but remains intact. A shed on the property was destroyed.