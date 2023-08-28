Crews fight house fire near 59th and Olive avenues in Glendale

Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a television interview shared on his Telegram channel on Sunday that he would ask parliament in the coming week to increase penalties for those found guilty of corruption during wartime. "I have set a task for the legislation and the Ukrainian legislators will be offered my proposals to equate corruption with high treason in wartime," he said. Zelenskiy, who says ending graft is key to defeating Russia, also hopes that by fighting corruption he will make it easier for partners to support rebuilding efforts that will cost billions of dollars.