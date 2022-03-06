Crews Dismantle Destroyed Power Plant in Sumy Oblast

Crews and residents in the city of Okhtyrka in Ukraine’s Sumy region worked to dismantle a destroyed combined heat and power plant (CHPP) on March 5, state emergency services said.

The head of Sumy’s Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said that boilers and the engine room at the CHPP were destroyed in Russian strikes on Thursday, leaving the city’s residents without heat.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) posted footage showing the damage to the plant and crews working on the site on Saturday. They said no bodies had been found in the rubble. Credit: SES of Ukraine via Storyful