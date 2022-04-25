Crews Dismantle Debris Following Deadly Strike on Odesa Apartment Building

Rescue crews continued to dismantle debris at an apartment block in Odesa on April 24, following a strike that killed at least eight people the previous day.

Among the eight reported victims were a three-month-old baby, her mother, and her grandmother, officials and local reports said.

Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, criticised the German government on Twitter in the wake of the deaths.

He said that while the German government had been “hesitating” over heavy weapons for Ukraine, “Russia is allowed to murder new women & children everyday. Like this young mother with her baby in the rocket fire yesterday in Odesa.”

Ukraine’s President Volodoymyr Zelensky also referenced the deaths in a video statement. Credit: Suspilne Odesa via Storyful