Crews Continue Working at Surfside Amid Strong Wind and Rain

Strong winds blew over south Florida on Monday afternoon, July 5, as Tropical Storm Elsa crossed over Cuba and made its way into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service said.

Footage shared by the Lauderhill Fire PIO shows the strong winds blowing over the site of the Surfside condo collapse in Miami-Dade County. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph were reported in southern Florida, the NWS said.

Southeast Florida was not under tropical storm warnings or watches, but Elsa was expected to bring rain and strong winds to the area.

The west coast of Florida braced for a life-threatening storm surge and tropical conditions through Wednesday. Credit: Lauderhill Fire PIO via Storyful