Crews continue to monitor scene of third-alarm fire at recycling yard

Reuters

A governor of a western Russian region blamed a Ukrainian drone for damage to an apartment building in the city of Belgorod on Sunday, after Russia's defence ministry said air defences shot down at least four Ukrainian drones in the west of the country. "State of emergency in Belgorod," Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod governor, said on his Telegram channel, where he shared images of smashed windows and shattered building tiles at a multi-story building, as well as a fragment with concentric blue and yellow circles the color of the Ukrainian flag.