Crews continue to monitor scene of third-alarm fire at recycling yard
Crews continue to monitor a third-alarm fire with hazmat in Glendale at a plastic recycling facility.
Crews continue to monitor a third-alarm fire with hazmat in Glendale at a plastic recycling facility.
Noah Tomkinson, 19, his brother Milo, 13, and their mother had to flee from their Lahaina home as the Maui wildfires grew worryingly close.
While in the upright position, the sun bear at the Tha Lat Open Zoo in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, appears to wave and nod at guests
A building ridge could allow the country to see its first 40-degree reading of the year by Monday afternoon
Along the 5.5-mile boardwalk of New York’s Rockaway Beach, one question is preoccupying holidaymakers scanning the waves: when, exactly, is it safe to get back in the water?
A new pack of gray wolves has shown up in California's Sierra Nevada, several hundred miles away from any other known population of the endangered species, wildlife officials announced Friday. It's a discovery to make researchers howl with delight, given that the native species was hunted to extinction in California in the 1920s. Only in the past decade or so have a few gray wolves wandered back into the state from out-of-state packs.
"We’re happy to see the police charging something else besides criminal behavior," a Ford spokesman said.
Cold weather affects EV batteries' life and charging. Heating the car's cabin is the main issue, and batteries work slower in cool temperatures.
CALGARY — Sean Stanford's wheat farm just south of Lethbridge, Alta. falls within the far left corner of Palliser's Triangle — an expanse of prairie grassland encompassingmuch of southeast Alberta, a swath of southern Saskatchewan, and the southwest corner of Manitoba. The area is named for explorer Capt. John Palliser, who in 1857, famously declared the entire region a wasteland — so hot and arid that no crops would ever grow. More than 160 years later, with parts of the prairie provinces suffe
The large female, now called Henrietta, will live out her days at the Wild Animal Refuge in Colorado.
FORT SMITH, N.W.T. — Transportation authorities in the Northwest Territories say the highway out of a community near the Alberta boundary that's being evacuated due to wildfires has now closed. Authorities had been warning that Highway 5 into Fort Smith could be shut as nearby fires continued to burn, and on Sunday afternoon the territory's infrastructure department said the route was no longer open. Evacuation orders were issued Saturday for Fort Smith, with a population of about 2,000, as well
If you're thinking about making the transition from a gas-powered or hybrid car to an electric vehicle (EV), it's essential to know what you're getting into. Let's consider some of the biggest...
Microplastic pollution is a global environmental problem that is ubiquitous in all environments, including air, water and soils. Microplastics are readily found in treated wastewater sludge — also known as municipal biosolids — that eventually make their way to our agricultural soils. This is a much greater concentration of microplastics than is typically found in air, water or soil.
As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 93, authorities warned Saturday that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. It's already the deadliest US wildfire for over a century.View on euronews
A governor of a western Russian region blamed a Ukrainian drone for damage to an apartment building in the city of Belgorod on Sunday, after Russia's defence ministry said air defences shot down at least four Ukrainian drones in the west of the country. "State of emergency in Belgorod," Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod governor, said on his Telegram channel, where he shared images of smashed windows and shattered building tiles at a multi-story building, as well as a fragment with concentric blue and yellow circles the color of the Ukrainian flag.
Phoebe Gross, a master's student at Simon Fraser University, uses a seine net to capture juvenile salmon in the Englishman River Estuary on Vancouver Island. (Molly Segal/CBC)In Parksville, B.C. on Vancouver Island, Phoebe Gross leads a small group over a muddy flat at the mouth of Englishman River to capture juvenile salmon and gather information about where they live. "Right now we're going to one of the marsh sites," said Gross, a master's student at Simon Fraser University's Salmon Watershed
Two breeding pairs of lapwings have been spotted at Lecale Fens following efforts by Ulster Wildlife and a farmer.
MOSCOW (AP) — Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Primorye region in Russia’s Far East, emergency officials said Sunday. The heavy downpours that flooded villages in the region were slated to bring double the monthly rainfall to some areas over the weekend, according to Russian state media. “More than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye,” the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram. Over 4,300 residential buildings were
STORY: The inferno, which erupted on Tuesday (August 8), reduced the historic town of Lahaina to piles of smoldering debris, as it torched 1,000 buildings, incinerated cars and left thousands homeless.The fires have become the deadliest natural disaster in the state's history, surpassing that of a tsunami that killed 61 people on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1960, a year after Hawaii joined the United States.
Here is what we know about the origin of the Maui fire and how it so rapidly became an unstoppable force that tore through Lahaina.
People try to reach towns devastated by wildfires, as questions mount over whether locals were warned fast enough.