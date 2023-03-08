Crews Continue to Battle 'Out of Control' Bushfire in New South Wales

A bushfire burning out of control north of the New South Wales town of Tambaroora continued to threaten lives and homes, on Wednesday, March 8.

This footage, released by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), shows emergency vehicles at the scene of the fire.

According to the RFS the fire reached 12,423 hectares (30,697 acres) in size by Wednesday afternoon and was still “out of control.”

Residents in the town of Tambaroora were told it was “too late to leave” and to “go inside and protect yourself” as the fire spread rapidly.

Firefighters were battling at least 30 bush and grass fires across New South Wales on March 8, according to the RFS. Credit: NSW RFS via Storyful