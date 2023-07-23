Crews Conduct Rescue Operations in Halifax After Severe Flooding in Nova Scotia

Rescue operations continued in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, July 22, after heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding in the area.

Halifax Regional Municipality reported “significant damage to roads and infrastructure” on Saturday morning and urged residents to stay at home and avoid flooded areas.

By Saturday afternoon, Nova Scotia police said four people, including two children, remained unaccounted for.

The children had been travelling in a vehicle which was submerged by floodwaters, police said. Three other passengers, who were known to the children, escaped the vehicle.

Footage posted to Twitter shows rescue crews in Bedford, a community of Halifax, early on Saturday morning. Credit: Halifax SAR via Storyful

