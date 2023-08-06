Crews work to clear tanker truck crash in Calaveras County

Reuters Videos

STORY: Rescuers climbed down to retrieve bodies stuck in the mangled remains of a bus that veered off a highway in Mexico and plunged 130 feet deep into a ravine. The accident on Thursday on a highway near Barranca Blanca claimed the lives of more than a dozen people. The death toll reported by authorities in the western Mexican state of Nayarit has climbed several times. En route to the northern border town of Tijuana, the bus had been carrying around 42 passengers, including citizens from India, Dominican Republic and African nations. State officials say the passengers were mostly foreigners and some were heading to the U.S. border. The bus driver was detained and was suspected of speeding round a bend in the road. Bus crashes on highways are common in Mexico, due to winding, steep roads in remote parts of the country. Last month, a bus crash in the southern state of Oaxaca left 29 people dead, and in February, a bus carrying migrants from South and Central America crashed in central Mexico, killing 17.