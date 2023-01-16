Crews Work to Clear Snowy Roads in Lake Tahoe Amid Holiday Travel Rush

Crews worked overnight into the early hours of Monday, January 16, to clear roads of ice and snowfall as winter weather gripped the region on Martin Luther King Day.

Footage posted to Twitter by the California Department of Transportation shows snow plows on interstates in South Lake Tahoe.

“Our crews who are working hard to remove snow & ice built up on mountain highways after the big weekend storms. Remember don’t crowd the plow as you pass,” they said.

According to the National Weather Service, snow would continue in the area throughout Monday. Credit: Caltrans District 3 via Storyful