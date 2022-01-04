Crews Clear Snow From Runway at Virginia's Shenandoah Valley Airport

Crews removed snow from the runway at Shenandoah Valley Airport in Weyers Cave, Virginia, on Monday, January 3, as a storm created hazardous travel conditions across parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

Footage released by Shenandoah Valley Airport shows snow removal operations at the airport, which remained open for travelers.

In central Virginia, Richmond International Airport reported 42 flight cancellations, about one third of all scheduled flights, on Monday due to inclement weather, they said. Credit: Shenandoah Valley Airport via Storyful