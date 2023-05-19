Crews Capture Shocking Aerial Images of Floods in Ravenna During Recon Flight

The known death toll from the severe floods in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region climbed to 14 on Friday, May 19, as inclement weather continued in the region, local news reported.

This footage captured during a reconnaissance flight by Vigili del Fuoco, Italy’s fire and rescue agency, shows shocking images of cars and buildings underwater in the Fornace Zarattini area of Ravenna.

Michele de Pascale, the Mayor of Ravenna, ordered a “complete and immediate” evacuation of several communities in the area, including Fornace Zarattini.

“Today is perhaps the most difficult day for the city of Ravenna,” Pascale said in a video posted on Facebook. He said that large swaths of the territory were underwater, adding, “We are living in very worrying hours.”

Across the Emilia-Romagna region around 15,000 people had been displaced by the flood, according to news reports. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful