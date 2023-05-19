Crews called to south Baltimore for chemical spill
Authorities are responding to a chemical leak Friday at an industrial facility in south Baltimore. Baltimore City fire officials told 11 News that units were called for a chemical spill in the 5500 block of Chemical Road. Officials said crews are investigating to identify the substance and will try to mitigate the spill. According to Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, D-District 10, city crews and the Maryland Department of the Environment are responding.