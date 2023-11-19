Crews battling wildfire on Sauratown Mountains
In 2021, Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty to over 30 counts of assault including 12 counts of forcible rape between the 1990's and 2019.
A petition aiming to reinstate Dr. Yipeng Ge and launch an inquiry has received more than 28,000 signatures.
Video shows Juneanne Fannell begging officers not to leave her
Self-proclaimed "Queen of Canada" Romana Didulo — known for her QAnon beliefs — and her followers have left the Richmound, Sask., school they've been staying at for more than two months.Mayor Brad Miller said the cult left the school early afternoon on Wednesday. Earlier this week, villagers discovered through online coverage of the "Kingdom of Canada" cult's regular live streamed videos — which it posts on the app Telegram — that the group had a heater propped up on a propane tank in the school
EDMONTON — The president of the University of Alberta says the school has replaced the director of its sexual assault centre over its endorsement of an open letter that questions the validity of sexual assault claims against Hamas during its deadly incursion into Israel last month. Bill Flanagan issued a statement on Saturday saying the director's personal views "do not in any way represent those of the University of Alberta, and the use of the centre's name in endorsing the letter was "improper
A bartender has been charged with the murder of a 27-year-old woman after she was found beaten to death with a fire extinguisher and her body was left on a construction site with a sandbag covering her head, police said. The suspect, Dino Rojas-Moreno, a 26-year-old bartender from Laguna Hills, California, was arrested after the body of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin was discovered on Sunday at about 8:20 a.m. by a worker at a construction site in the 100 block of S. Coast Highway in Laguna Beach. Goodwin’s body was under a chain link fence on a construction site and a sandbag had been placed on her head at the time of the discovery, according to a statement released on Friday by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Rescue efforts in India have stretched into a seventh day as emergency response teams race to retrieve 40 construction workers trapped underground since Sunday when a highway tunnel they were building partially collapsed in the country’s northern state of Uttarakhand.
Tiffanie Lucas is facing murder charges
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) called for an investigation of the House Jan. 6 Committee on Saturday after security footage from inside the Capitol was released, claiming that the committee selectively ignored evidence. “Why didn’t Liz Cheney and [Adam Kinzinger] ever refer to any of these tapes?” Lee questioned on X, the platform formerly known as…
The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a triple stabbing that took place on the city's west side more than a year ago.The stabbing happened after a fight broke out at a restaurant near Oak Street and West Broadway on Oct. 30, 2022, according to investigators. Three people were stabbed and a fourth was assaulted.Police say when they arrived at the scene, the people responsible had fled."Investigators from VPD's major crime sec
The 71-year-old also “used the victim’s walker in the attack,” police say.
Israel says it has evidence that Hamas militants took hostages to Gaza's al-Shifa hospital - and killed one there.
Stolen checks were posted for sale on the Telegram channel OG Glass House, U.S. prosecutors said.
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman is facing a child endangerment charge after her toddler found a gun in her purse and accidentally fired it in a southern Ohio Walmart store last week. The Waverly Police Department said the woman told officers who responded shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday that the 2-year-old boy took her Taurus 9mm firearm from her purse, and it went off. Police said the bullet went into the ceiling of the store, and the child was left with a minor injury to his forehead “d
The couple had been missing since Nov. 10.
A school run by the United Nations in northern Gaza has been hit with apparently devastating impact, the UN confirmed Saturday, in what a top UN official described as a “horrifying” incident.
HALIFAX — Israel must continue waging war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip until the organization's military capacity is destroyed, one of the country's former prime ministers said Saturday, despite the fact the mounting civilian death toll in the conflict has drawn increased criticism from world leaders. Ehud Barak's remarks came on the second day of the Halifax International Security Forum at an early morning "chat" with PBS correspondent Nick Schifrin. “We have to finish it," the Israeli forme
Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales will once again be hosting a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — For a year, a special New York law has cleared the way for a wave of headline-grabbing lawsuits against famous men accused of sexual misconduct, including former President Donald Trump, hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and the comedian and actor Russell Brand. But when the Adult Survivors Act expires after Thanksgiving, it also will have led to a multitude of legal claims by women who say they were sexually abused while serving time in the New York's prisons and jails. More t
Yukon RCMP say a house explosion this week in Whitehorse that killed one person and injured another is now the subject of a criminal investigation.In a news release on Friday afternoon, police said the Yukon RCMP Major Crimes Unit is looking into the circumstances of the explosion that happened early Tuesday morning."Police can confirm their investigation has expanded into a criminal inquiry," the release states.The explosion levelled a home on Bates Crescent in the city's Riverdale neighbourhoo