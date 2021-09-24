Crews Battle Windy Fire in California's Sequoia National Forest

The Windy Fire was burning on 49,053 Acres in the Sequoia National Park, California and was at 6 percent containment on September 24.

New evacuations were ordered on September 23 in parts of Tulare County, California as dry conditions and above-average temperatures might fuel the fire in the following days, fire officials said.

Footage shared on Instagram by Nate Mages shows firefighters battling the flames in a forest area. According to him, the footage was filmed on September 21 in the Sequoia National Forest. Credit: Nate Mages via Storyful