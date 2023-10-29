Crews battle two fires in Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel on Sunday morning returned to the scene of a building fire west of Boca Raton to deal with hotspots. Also Saturday, West Palm Beach crews battled a food truck fire.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel on Sunday morning returned to the scene of a building fire west of Boca Raton to deal with hotspots. Also Saturday, West Palm Beach crews battled a food truck fire.
Eighteen people were killed and 13 were injured during Wednesday night's mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine
VANCOUVER — A police crackdown on violent and chronic shoplifters in Vancouver has ended in 258 arrests and the recovery of almost $57,000 in stolen goods. Vancouver police say the arrests were made during a two-week operation in September, which was co-ordinated with other Lower Mainland police departments, resulting in another 82 arrests in Delta, Langley, Richmond and Burnaby. Staff Sgt. Mario Mastropieri says Vancouver isn't alone in dealing with rampant theft, and other North American citie
Police display items seized during six searches as part of Project Bombard, which began in 2014. The RCMP says it has officially dismantled the Vikings Motorcycle Club and is likely the only province in the country without an active Hells Angels chapter. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)The RCMP says it has officially dismantled the Vikings Motorcycle Club, leaving Newfoundland and Labrador as likely the only province in the country without an active Hells Angels chapter.This comes after the latest round of Vi
He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 compensation to each of his three victims and £620 prosecution costs.
A mother in Pavia, Italy, said that her grown sons have not contributed money or helped to maintain the household, according to the complaint
PORT LAMBTON, Ont. — Police in southwestern Ontario say they are looking for two people of interest in a suspected weapons smuggling case after finding three dozen illegal firearms near the Canada-U.S. border. Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report early Thursday morning of a suspected firearms smuggling operation after two people were seen travelling in a boat on the St. Clair River, which is located near the community of Port Lambton and runs along the border with Canada and the
New York State Police have released the names of the three Buffalo Sewer Authority employees shot Thursday morning while in a city vehicle on the I-190 South.
EW has the exclusive reveal of one of the celebrity couple's campy Halloween costumes ahead of Live's annual Halloween episode.
WASHINGTON — A Canadian-led effort to formally condemn Hamas for the "deliberate cruelty" of its deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel went down to defeat Friday as the United Nations instead endorsed a call for a humanitarian pause in hostilities. On the second day of an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, delegates debated the language of a draft resolution calling for a "truce" to allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip and trapped civilians to escape. But the resolution, introduced by the UN's
The White House on Friday blasted new Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) suggestion that the “human heart” is to blame for mass shootings after a gunman in Maine killed 18 people this week. “We absolutely reject the offensive accusation that gun crime is uniquely high in the United States because of Americans’ ‘hearts,'” deputy press secretary…
"The Republicans are really found their sweet spot: Loves Jesus, hates democracy," HBO host says The post Bill Maher Calls New GOP Speaker ‘A Giant Gift’ for Democrats: ‘He Says Life Begins at Insurrection’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say an 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation. Durham Regional Police say they began investigating in September after reports of an alleged sexual assault in the mid-1980s. They say a complainant came forward and investigators have since been able to identify other alleged victims. Police say the investigation found reports of alleged sexual assaults that occurred between 1
A father convicted of killing his son in a horrific case of child abuse has been granted full parole and is set to be deported back to Jamaica on his release. Edward Dooley was convicted, along with his wife, of second-degree murder in 2002 for the death of his seven-year-old son, Randal. Dooley was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years. In a recent decision, the Parole Board of Canada said it was granting Dooley full parole. "It is the board's opinion that you will n
Weeks after Hamas’ deadly terror attack, volunteers with ZAKA, a religious search and rescue organization, are still painstakingly working to recover victims’ remains in southern Israel.
The longtime couple co-host the Halloween party in Beverly Hills every year
The "Baby" singer attended the Halloween bash solo on Friday
Family of man murdered in southern Indiana died after his root beer float was poisoned speaks out
Otis “experienced nearly unprecedented explosive development, going from a Category 1 [tropical storm] to a catastrophic Category 5 with nearly no warning."
The man, who turned out to be a neighbor, was scared off by the family dog, Leigha Kissinger, 14, said.
A large group of demonstrators rallying in support of Palestinians filled Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square Saturday, calling for a ceasefire even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his nation it will not surrender or withdraw from Gaza until its goal of eliminating Hamas is complete. The demonstrators joined hundreds of thousands of others across the globe who rallied in support of Palestinians on Saturday.Israel is expanding its ground operation against Hamas militants in Gaza wi