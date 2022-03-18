Crews Battle 'Extreme' Wildfires in Eastland County, Texas

Extreme fire behavior was reported in Eastland County, Texas, on March 17, as four wildfires, collectively forming the Eastland Complex, grew to a combined size of more than 45,000 acres, according to official reports.

Footage filmed by the Texas A&M Forest Service on Thursday shows the blaze 2.5 miles northwest of Gorman, according to the agency.

“Strong winds, critically dry grasses contributed to extreme fire behavior and rapid spread,” Texas A&M Forest Service wrote in a tweet.

Multiple evacuations were ordered for affected towns, including Carbon, Lake Leon, and Gorman. Sections of Highway 6 were closed, according to InciWeb. Credit: Texas A&M Forest Service via Storyful