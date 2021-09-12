Crews Battle New Brush Fire Burning in Los Angeles County

A fast-growing brush fire burning in California’s Santa Clarita Valley prompted freeway closures and a “aggressive aerial and ground attack” by fire crews on Saturday, September 11, officials said.

Footage shot by Rebecca Lynn in Castaic on Saturday evening shows dark smoke and flames rising from the site of the fire.

The blaze, called the Route Fire by officials, started around 4 pm Saturday, according to Angeles National Forest. Two LA County Fire Department helicopters and one from the Angeles National Forest were dropping retardant on the blaze through the evening, officials said.

As of Sunday morning, the fire was 454 acres in size with zero containment, the US Forest Service said. “Aircraft and ground crews will seek opportunities to go directly at the fire and build containment,” it added. Credit: @RebeccalynnE via Storyful