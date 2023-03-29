Crews battle barge fire on Ohio River; shelter-in-place lifted
Cincinnati fire crews are at the scene a barge fire on the Ohio River, Wednesday afternoon.
"Americans are sick and tired of fat cat bankers paying themselves handsomely," Warren said, and executives need to "bear the cost of failure."
Nicola Sturgeon has sent a letter resigning as the Scottish First Minister to the King.
Israel’s prime minister told Joe Biden to keep out of internal politics as he bluntly rejected the US president’s warning that he could not “continue down this road” with his hugely controversial legal overhaul.
Even when most nations dismissed the idea, Baltic countries were working behind the scenes to convince the West to send tanks to Ukraine.
With inflation still near its highest level in decades, the federal budget unveiled in Ottawa Tuesday offered a lot of talk about making life more affordable for Canadians — but few details about how it's all going to work. One of the biggest items leaked prior to the budget's release is something the government is calling a "grocery rebate" meant to mitigate the cost of grocery prices that are still rising at an annual rate of more than 10 per cent. It's an extended version of the existing GST
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled a federal budget Tuesday projecting a deficit about $10 billion higher than initially forecast — an increase driven by a worsening economy and new spending on initiatives like a national dental care program. Freeland's fiscal plan projects the deficit will be $40.1 billion in 2023-24 — up from the $30.6 billion she said it would be just last fall. Freeland's relatively brief 250-page budget is being pitched as a focused plan to address inflation — there
O'Leary told CNN that he and others "do not want to pay for every idiot banker's mistake," after regulators seized Silicon Valley Bank.
The Colorado congresswoman repeatedly grilled a member of D.C.’s city council on the capital's public urination laws
TORONTO — Two First Nation leaders were removed from Ontario's legislative chamber Wednesday after shouting at Premier Doug Ford over concerns about plans to expand mining operations on and around their lands in the so-called Ring of Fire region. Those plans include the province's intention to build a road to the Ring of Fire and mine the large swath of land in northern Ontario that's said to rich in critical minerals, which the government wants to use in its push to build electric vehicles. "Th
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to parliament on Tuesday to act against predecessor Imran Khan over accusations that his party was involved in violence that erupted when police tried to arrest him for alleged corruption. The clashes occurred earlier this month after Khan's supporters prevented police and paramilitary forces from detaining him over allegations he unlawfully sold state gifts during his 2018-22 tenure as premier. Last week Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked for a parliamentary ruling to empower authorities to crack down on Khan's party and his supporters.
Moderate Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales said he will oppose a debt ceiling deal if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy brings a strict immigration bill to the floor.
One year ago, a major piece of political news was sitting in a courier package being shipped across the continent. Its contents remained widely unknown until last week — when President Joe Biden visited Ottawa and, together with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced an updated Safe Third Country Agreement. In fact, the deal to change the rules on irregular migration was hatched a year ago — even though the news media, provincial governments and almost all federal politicians knew nothing abou
McCarthy took the meeting after having previously said the Capitol Police officer who shot the rioter was just doing his job.
Kansas and Missouri’s all Republican Senate delegations approved the measure, following a House vote where the delegations split among party lines.
Congress on Wednesday approved a resolution to overturn the Biden administration’s protections for the nation’s waterways that Republicans have criticized as a burden on business, advancing a measure that President Joe Biden has promised to veto. Republicans have targeted the Biden administration’s protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, labeling it an environmental overreach that harms businesses, developers and farmers. The Senate voted in favor 53 to 43 Wednesday to give final legislative approval to the measure.
Humza Yousaf has risked deepening the split in the SNP by packing his first Cabinet with "failed, continuity" loyalists and ignoring Kate Forbes's allies for a top job.
The girl who made the call answered the door to the firefighters and said, “Mama, upstairs,” right before collapsing in front of them, according to the fire department.
Mexico’s president claimed Wednesday that every corner of his country is safe enough to travel to, despite persistently high murder rates and areas plagued by the turf wars of drug gangs. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged there are “risks” in some places. “I maintain that I, as president, or any other person, can go to any part of the country,” López Obrador said.
OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable. The government official, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters that will not be public until the budget is released, said the federal Liberals intend to amend the Criminal Code to lower the amount of interest leg
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the FBI referred six cases of threats against school officials to local officials.