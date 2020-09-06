Crew Surveys Recreational Land Scorched by Wildfire in Northern California

California State Parks surveyed damaged recreational land in Sonoma County on August 31 after the Walbridge Fire burned through the area.

The Walbridge Fire had burned nearly 55,000 acres in Sonoma County and was 95 percent contained as of September 6, according to fire officials. The blaze formed part of the LNU Lightning Complex, a series of fires burning across several northern California counties.

This aerial footage, released by California State Parks on September 5, shows the scorched land of the Austin Creek State Recreation Area in Sonoma County.

California State Parks said the recreation area and nearby Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve were closed due to the fires. Credit: California State Parks via Storyful