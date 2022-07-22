Crew Removes Fire Debris as Yosemite Road Set to Reopen

Fire crews in Yosemite National Park cleared debris from a scenic 25-mile road on July 21 to prepare for its tentative reopening.

The Washburn fire started on July 7 and burned through nearly 5,000 acres of Mariposa Grove, which contains the largest grove of giant sequoias in the park. As of July 22, it is 79 percent contained but continues to burn slowly, reported Yosemite Fire and Aviation.

The footage shows a crew using power tools and a tractor to clear charred vegetation and trees from Wawona Road/Highway 41. The road is set to reopen on the morning of July 23, according to officials. Credit: Yosemite Fire and Aviation via Storyful