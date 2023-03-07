Crestline Woman Surveys Fallen Trees and 'Immense' Walls of Snow Amid 'Dire Situation'

Residents in Crestline, California, have been facing what one local woman called a “dire situation” after early March storms dropped around 100 inches of snow in the San Bernardino Mountains.

This footage, filmed by Anita Hodson, shows damage to trees, fallen branches on cars, and homes cut off by snowdrifts and what she called “immense walls of snow that have been left by the plows.”

“The response has been very slow and residents are very frustrated by the lack of communication and help with the large walls of snow,” Hodson told Storyful, calling the situation “dire”.

“Most cannot clear the immense mounds of snow and ice which are also littered with tree debris,” she said.

Hodson’s concerns were echoed in local media, with one resident calling Crestline a “disaster zone.”

California Gov Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties in California, including San Bernardino County, where Crestline is located.

The governor’s office said on Sunday that more than seven million cubic yards of snow had been removed from state highways in San Bernardino County by March 4.

The California Highway Patrol said on March 6 that highways to elevated areas had been reopened to residents only. “To those residents responding to their homes, be aware your house may be buried in snow and not accessible, have a contingency plan,” they said. Credit: Anita Hodson via Storyful