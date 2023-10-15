Crescents of Light Appear on Ground During Solar Eclipse in Dallas

Crescents of light were projected on the ground in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, October 14, as millions witnessed as annular solar eclipse across the Western Hemisphere.

The phenomenon occurs as the Sun becomes a thin crescent, shadows get sharper, and the light of the Sun passes through tiny spaces, such through leaves on trees, creating a effect similar to a pinhole camera, according to the American Astronomical Society. Credit: @MrsKanika via Storyful