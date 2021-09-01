Creek Turns Into 'Raging' Stream After Heavy Storms in Montgomery County, Maryland

A flash flood warning was issued across parts of western Maryland on Wednesday, September 1, as severe weather was expected in the Baltimore-Washington area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Search and rescue efforts were underway early Wednesday morning after deadly flooding prompted about 150 residents to evacuate an apartment complex in Montgomery County, according to local police.

Footage was filmed by John Wordock shows a local waterway surging with floodwater.

“Cabin John Creek, normally a quaint brook in suburban Maryland, is raging after heavy storms overnight,” Wordock wrote. Credit: John Wordock via Storyful