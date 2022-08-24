Creek Bursts in Canton, Mississippi, Amid Persistent Heavy Rain

Persistent rains caused waterways to swell in in Canton, Mississippi, on Wednesday, August 24, leading flooding on residential streets.

This video from Patti Greene shows floodwaters building up around homes as rain pours down. Greene said Batchelor Creek, which flows through northern Canton, had burst its banks.

Three weeks earlier, severe flooding left people trapped in homes, prompting multiple rescues, according to local news reports.

Local meteorologist Patrick Ellis, reporting on Wednesday’s flooding, said the city could experience similarly conditions if the current rainfall rates continued.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Canton and nearby areas until 11:15 am. Credit: Patti Greene via Storyful