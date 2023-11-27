‘Create rules that protect you’: Tips to shop safely this Cyber Monday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Signs of economic slowdown are growing, and Canadian banks could add more evidence this upcoming week. The Big Six banks are set to report fourth quarter results that analysts expect to show lower earnings, more money set aside tocover bad loans, and hints of rising mortgage strain. The results come as economic growth has rolled to a near standstill over the last several months, the engine stalled after the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate to five per cent. Higher borrowing