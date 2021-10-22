CRB not having ‘major impact’ on labour shortage

The Liberal government announced this week that the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will come to an end on Oct. 23. In its place is a new program called the Canada Worker Lockdown benefit, which will come into effec in the event of local temporary lockdowns.

The CRB paid $300 a week to people who couldn't qualify for Employment Insurance. Those not employed due to COVID-19, or those who had their income reduced by at least 50 per cent, also qualified.

The program raised questions among some business owners over the impact it was having on hiring. On this episode of Editor's Edition, Alicja Siekierska and the Public Policy Forum's Sean Speer discuss whether the CRB has impacted the ongoing labour shortage happening in Canada.

If you have any policy-related questions, or feedback about the show, please email alicja@yahoofinance.com.