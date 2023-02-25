Crawford County library board appoints new interim library system Director
Crawford County library board appoints new interim library system Director
Crawford County library board appoints new interim library system Director
Banijay company Tiger Aspect has promoted head of drama Lucy Bedford to managing director, reporting into Banijay U.K. CEO Patrick Holland. Bedford, who takes up her new role immediately, has appointed Gabriel Silver, previously director of commissioning, drama at Sky studios, as creative director, drama. Bedford will be responsible for the creative leadership of the […]
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s proposed World Bank president has long had one major enemy: cash. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningThe former chief executive officer of Mastercard Inc., Aj
American Airlines said Thursday that Doug Parker, who served as CEO for more than eight years before stepping down last year, will retire as chairman on April 30. The new chairman will be Greg Smith, who spent more than 30 years at Boeing including the last 10 as chief financial officer. Smith's duties broadened during his tenure at Boeing, including working on the company's effort to return the 737 Max jetliner to service after it was grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.
The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”
Sun, sand, and sisterly love.
Was this the easiest finale "Jeopardy!" clue ever? Fans on Twitter think so, but it still stumped two contestants.
Alex Drueke told The Daily Beast that the licensing boss picked up and told him she couldn't help but was "praying" for them.
Stiller said he made "no apologies" for the 2008 film "Tropic Thunder" when a Twitter user asked him to "stop apologizing for doing the movie."
Bankrupt InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who owes almost $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families, claimed authorities want his expensive cat.
Russia has shifted its focus to grinding Ukraine down after months of costly efforts to try to gain territory, the UK Ministry of Defence said.
Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.
"I Wanna Marry 'Harry'" winner Kimberly Birch felt "vindicated" seeing Prince Harry marry an actor after being mocked for being on the dating show.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
Ukrainian forces have used US-provided Javelin anti-tank missiles to strike Russian armor. That didn't stop the Russians from checking them out.
The FLOTUS and her granddaughter arrived in Kenya on Friday
Miley Cyrus showed off her toned abs and legs while posing in a bikini on Instagram ahead of her album. Miley loves doing yoga and follows a plant-based diet.
Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.
Videographer was enjoying a quiet day in Yosemite Valley when suddenly the rumbling began.
Former U.S. Air Force personnel have testified to the Pentagon that UFOs interfered with nukes back in the 1960s.
The anti-abortion lawmaker, who took part in the January 6 protests, appeared to be trying to make a point critical of reproductive rights.