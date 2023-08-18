Crash causes major delays on Route 222 in Lancaster County
A crash has caused major delays on Route 222 this morning in Lancaster County.
The BBN fligt overflew southwestern Ukraine — not close to the front of the fighting but still risky airspace that's out of bounds for civilian craft.
GRAND DESERT, N.S. — Halifax-area RCMP say a 76-year-old New Brunswick man is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck east of the city. The crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Desert Station Road and Highway 207 in Grand Desert, N.S. Police say the truck was travelling east on Highway 207 when it skidded off the road and into a ditch. The Mounties say the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was the driver and sole occupant of the vehi
Kaden Forke, 14, was found dead Monday evening, according to an Austin Police Department press release obtained by PEOPLE
Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation into a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday that sent several people to hospital, one with serious injuries, in Montreal's East End.The incident concerns an intervention involving a Montreal police officer.The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says that around 6:10 p.m., an officer noticed a vehicle in violation of the Highway Safety Code.The officer reportedly turned on their cruiser's lights to signal for the driver of the vehicle to stop
The sudden influx in EVs on lots could help reduce frustration with not being able to find an EV to test drive or even just take a look at.
Southwest Airlines passenger Drew Ashley was an hour into a flight and fast asleep when "out of nowhere," he heard his father calling his name. "Then I see him getting this young man into the aisle. He looked unresponsive, so I hopped over the two guys I was sitting next to, you know, and just went right to it," he said. For the next 45 minutes, Ashley, his father, and two other passengers who were nurses kept the man alive until the plane could make an emergency landing.
As the US and other militaries prepare for a potential conflict in the Pacific, planes that can land on water have growing appeal.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lennox and Addington County say a driver has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.A man was seriously injured after being hit on Prince Street in Deseronto, Ont., around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to an OPP media release.Const. David Yome said police received reports that a person had been run over and arrived to find a man with serious injuries. A second pedestrian was with them, but managed to jump out of the way
A student pilot pulled from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a lake east of Edmonton last week has died of his injuries.The 24-year-old Leduc, Alta., man is the second person to die after Friday's crash near the town of Tofield.He had been airlifted from the crash site. He died of his injuries in hospital, RCMP told CBC News Wednesday.Flight instructor Alex Lanovaz, 35, was declared dead at the scene. Their plane, a single-engine two-seater built specifically for flight training,
A Southwest Airlines flight departing from Houston, Texas, was returned to the airport after the aircraft’s engine experienced a “potential mechanical issue” on Tuesday, August 15, the company said in a statement.Andrew Sandino told Storyful he recorded this footage of a plane spitting flames as it was approaching to land at Houston’s Hobby Airport on Tuesday evening.The Southwest plane, originally bound for Cancun, was in the air for approximately 27 minutes, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.“The aircraft landed safely and was taken out of service,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement. “A different aircraft is being brought in to continue the flight to Cancun,” the airliner added.Local TV station KHOU said they asked Southwest Airlines if the flaming plane in Sandino’s video was theirs, but “the airline did not elaborate.” Credit: Andrew Sandino via Storyful
A Timeless Classic, Elegantly Refurbished.
A Tesla's manual door releases can be tricky to find if you haven't read the owner's manual. Here's how to locate and activate them in the Tesla Model S, 3, X, and Y.
J.D. Power found EV driver satisfaction with public charging stations is down as drivers report concerns with charging speeds and reliability.
The world's longest rail tunnel has closed for repairs after a freight train derailed - and it is not expected to open for months. The Gotthard railway tunnel in Switzerland will be shut until the end of 2023, much longer than was initially anticipated. Passengers will now have to take the scenic route instead - adding an hour onto domestic journeys, with two hours of delays for international travellers.
Investigators are searching for the aircraft's black box, containing its flight data.
With 1,430 ft lbs of torque and the ability to reach 60 mph in 1.89 seconds, this sedan can also travel a claimed 427 miles per full charge.
Switzerland's Gotthard Base Tunnel, the world's longest rail tunnel, will be closed for months after a derailment, the country's main railway operator SBB said on Wednesday.
QUEBEC — Two bodies have been found after a float plane crashed on Tuesday in the St. Lawrence River southwest of Quebec City. Quebec provincial police say divers have located the bodies of a 55-year-old man from Quebec City and a 57-year-old man from Neuville, Que. They say the bodies were found in the plane, near the south shore of the river. Police say authorities received a call Tuesday evening about a crash in the water between Neuville and St-Antoine-de-Tilly, Que. Police officers, firefig
