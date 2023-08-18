Crash causes major delays on Route 222 in Lancaster County

WFTS-Tampa

Southwest Airlines passenger Drew Ashley was an hour into a flight and fast asleep when "out of nowhere," he heard his father calling his name. "Then I see him getting this young man into the aisle. He looked unresponsive, so I hopped over the two guys I was sitting next to, you know, and just went right to it," he said. For the next 45 minutes, Ashley, his father, and two other passengers who were nurses kept the man alive until the plane could make an emergency landing.