Crash caused delays on I-83 in York County

The Canadian Press

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say two young boys and a woman have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into the fence of a daycare in Vaughan, Ont. York Regional Police say the car was being driven by a man in his 80s who lost control of the vehicle and hit the fence of the daycare, where children and staff were in a yard. Police say the fence hit some children as well as an employee, and two boys –aged two and three – and the staff member were taken to hospital with minor inj