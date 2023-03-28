Cranmore extends season for one final weekend
Skiers and snowboarders will be happy to have an extended season at one ski area in New Hampshire.
Skiers and snowboarders will be happy to have an extended season at one ski area in New Hampshire.
Montreal Police have confirmed that a UCSD neuroscientist was killed after a massive fire tore through an Airbnb she was staying in while attending a conference earlier this month.
Actor Busy Philipps joined in the roasting, posting a selfie with the now-infamous quote
Team McCarville fell just short of a chance to take on Kerri Einarson's rink in the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts final in February, falling to Jennifer Jones in the semifinals. Just over one month later, Krista McCarville's squad announced on Monday it would be adding a top reinforcement in nine-time provincial champion Andrea Kelly. The 37-year-old Kelly represented New Brunswick as a fourth at this year's national tournament, finishing with a 3-5 record that included a tight 11th-end def
XFL owners Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia say "the monkey is off our back" as the league's latest iteration has surpassed the 2020 version.
Could we be approaching the end of an era for the current Jets core?
Of all the ways to get thrown out of a baseball game, three-time All-Star J.T. Realmuto probably never had this happen before.
‘You’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it,’ Reynolds joked ahead of birth
‘You should leave him!’ the actor jokingly says to fan’s girlfriend
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
SUDBURY, Ont. — Jennifer Jones didn't talk about her clutch deuce, the $40,000 winner's cheque or a trip next month to the world mixed curling doubles championship in Gangneung, South Korea. Instead, moments after she and Brent Laing won the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship at Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Jones was thrilled to give her partner a hug "right after the game instead of waiting those five minutes to get down to the ice through the crowd." Like her Horseshoe Va
SPORT reports Ilkay Gundogan has decided to leave Manchester City to join Barcelona for free with a two-year contract offer on the table.
The full fight card for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Boxing 4 has been released with nine UFC alumni on the card.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Gianni Vazquez, the MMA fighter on the wrong end of a Texas referee mishap at Fury FC 76, reveals he suffered damage from the non-stoppage.
This isn't the ending fans wanted. But officials got it right with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
Ford Performance begins testing the S650 Ford Mustang Dark Horse GT3 at Sebring before entering IMSA and WEC series' in 2024.
After Hall of Famer called him "very sensitive" and said he couldn't handle criticism, Suns forward replied he'll "never respect" Barkley's opinions.
Naomi has confirmed she's departed WWE, 10 months since she and the former Sasha Banks walked out of a live Raw taping.
It’s been an unpleasant few years since gender ideology madness gripped the institutions of the West. The lunacy that decrees that you are the sex you say you are has been devastating for girls and women. Young women have been swayed by the ideology of activists and TikTok influencers. Female athletes have seen their dreams shattered by the inclusion of biologically male competitors.
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson captured another bronze medal at the world women's curling championship. Einarson's rink from Gimli, Man., defeated Sweden 8-5 on Sunday. Canada captured a bronze medal in last year's event with an 8-7 victory over Sweden. Canada finished round-robin play with a 7-5 record. After downing Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 6-4 in the qualification round, the squad dropped an 8-5 semifinal decision to Norway's Marianne Roervik on Saturday. “I feel pretty excited t