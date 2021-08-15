Crane tips over

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 81-79 win over the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas Summer League play.
Tyler Gilbert threw the eighth no-hitter of the season on Saturday night in just his first MLB start.
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jason Dickinson to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2.65 million.
Precious Achiuwa wasn't messing around on this slam.
Anne Frank's face appeared in a video tribute the soccer club used for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.
American Reilly Opelka is through to the finals at the National Bank Open in Toronto after upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6(2)-7, 7-6(4), 6-4 on Saturday.
According to multiple reports, the Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million US rookie deal with Canadian draft pick Dalano Banton on Saturday.
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
Trevor Lawrence wasn't perfect, but he had some big-time throws.
MLB reportedly sought information regarding the 2017 incident, but police records were expunged.
Haiti was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday morning. Osaka, whose dad was born in the island nation, pledged to help relief efforts.
What was the best move from an NBA team this summer?
Pulisic scored in Chelsea's Premier League opener on Saturday. That won't buy him much at one of the world's top clubs.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has undergone wrist surgery and is expected to need a "minimum" of six weeks to recover.
Aaron Rodgers is trying to bring back another key member of the Packers.
Ryan Lochte injured himself racing on an inflatable waterslide.
Cameron was the son of Olympians Leroy and Michell Finn-Burrell, and the godson of Carl Lewis.
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders made sure to play a complete 60 minutes Saturday as they defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 30-8 at Mosaic Stadium. In last week’s season opener against the B.C. Lions, the Riders raced out to a 31-0 first half lead, only to have to withstand a furious B.C. comeback to hold on for a 33-29 victory. The Riders trailed 1-0 after the first quarter Saturday but that would be the last time they trailed in the game. They held a 17-8 halftime lead and a 27-8 lead afte
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie outfielder Jake Meyers hit the first two home runs of his career, including a grand slam, and the Houston Astros shook off Shohei Ohtani's major league-leading 39th homer Saturday night in an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Luis Garcia recovered from a wobbly start to pitch six strong innings for Houston. Meyers, playing in his seventh career game and making his second start, was in right field after Kyle Tucker was placed on the injured list for health and
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Darius Bradwell rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-6 Saturday night in the first NFL game with fans at SoFi Stadium. Rams owner Stan Kroenke's palatial football arena welcomed his team and its co-tenants for a well-attended preseason opener with 68,791 tickets distributed. Although neither team played any of its stars, the crowd still filled up the terraces, concourses and party areas for the first time t