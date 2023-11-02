Craig Porter with a 2 Pt vs. New York Knicks

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama's matchup against Kevin Durant.
Toronto has ended its three-game losing streak, delivering its best performance of the young season against one of the NBA's best teams.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a "must-win" situation early in the NBA season. The Raptors have dropped three straight since winning their season opener and face a tall task of winning on the road Wednesday at Milwaukee or Thursday at Philadelphia to avoid extending that skid. "Obviously we’re 1-3, so these are must-win games for us, we've got to win these games," Siakam said Tuesday. "We just got to go out there … giving everything that we have
The quarterback has shared his love of golf with his family many times before
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley remembers looking up during a game in front of his hometown crowd in Sydney, N.S., a few years ago and seeing a boy with a No. 77 jersey and the name Hinkley on the back.The boy had a big smile on his face, Hinkley recalled."That is one of my proudest moments, and I'll never forget it," he wrote in an Instagram post Monday.Hinkley, 19, has been reflecting on his hockey career after a medical exam Friday revealed a lesion on his brain, ending
Matthews, who is the first NHL player to sign with the popular drink brand, joins some other huge-name athletes on Prime's start-studded roster.
The Raiders became the first team to make a coaching move this season, dismissing Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler after just a year and a half.
Prince William has revealed how much of a budding athlete his young son Prince George is as the young royal headed back to Lambrook following the half-term holidays
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most powerful figures in American sports. How he allegedly treated journalist Jim Trotter was a misuse of that power.
Josh Dobbs will be another option at quarterback for Minnesota after starter Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles.
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia's Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for repeatedly making an obscene gesture during the 76ers’ victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the penalty Tuesday after Embiid, the league's reigning MVP, made four WWE-style crotch chops that sent the crowd into a frenzy on Sunday. The gestures occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter of the Sixers' 126-98 v
After a mediocre NASCAR season with its current Mustang, Ford Performance said Wednesday it will use its top-of-the-line Dark Horse in the Cup Series next year. The Dark Horse is considered the blue-ribbon model of the Mustang lineup, with a starting price tag for consumers close to $60,000. Joey Logano won the Cup title last year in the Mustang and Ryan Blaney will be in a Ford on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway when he challenges for the championship in the final race for the current model.
William Nylander etched his name into the Leafs record books in Toronto's loss to the Kings.
Elliott was integral to Lewis Hamilton’s string of world titles but Mercedes have won only one race in the last two seasons.
OTTAWA — Pierre Dorion is out as general manager of the Ottawa Senators. The NHL team made the announcement this afternoon at a press conference at Canadian Tire Centre. Steve Staios, the team's president of hockey operations, will take over as interim GM. The move comes after the league docked the Senators a first-round draft pick for the club's part in the botched Evgenii Dadonov trade between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks in March 2022. Last week, Senators forward Shane Pinto was
Matt Petgrave is reportedly 'absolutely distraught' over Adam Johnson's tragic death.
HALIFAX — A sold-out crowd of 6,421 soccer fans braved close to freezing temperatures Tuesday night to watch Canada beat Brazil 2-0 in women’s soccer action at outdoors Halifax stadium the Wanderers Grounds. It wasn’t until midway through the second half that fullback Ashley Lawrence of Toronto was able to make a solid cross to forward Jordyn Huitema of Chilliwack B.C., who was ready at the far post to head it straight past Brazilian goalkeeper Luciana and into the back of the net about 70 minut
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out with Ohio State at the top. The Buckeyes lead Georgia followed by Michigan.
Formula 1 drivers have a weight target for each race. They have a rigorous fitness training regimen, which targets their diet, stamina, and strength.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Catcher Luke Maile is guaranteed $3.5 million under his one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which prevents him from becoming a free agent after the World Series. Maile gets $3 million next year, and the Reds have a $3.5 million option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout under the deal announced Oct. 19. The 32-year-old hit .235 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 74 games this year as a backup to Tyler Stephenson. Maile has a .212 career average with 19 homers and 105 RBIs for T