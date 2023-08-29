CPD investigate shooting in Walnut Hills
Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Walnut Hills.
Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Walnut Hills.
The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky showed off a new trendy haircut.
The group will also have a billboard in Times Square showing all 91 felony charges against the former president.
CNNA retired California Superior Court judge on Monday criticized attorneys for former President Donald Trump over a “stunningly stupid” argument they made in a court filing while trying to push their client’s Washington, D.C., criminal trial over the Jan. 6 insurrection all the way to 2026—an effort that ultimately failed.Appearing on CNN’s The Source, LaDoris Hazzard Cordell told anchor Kaitlan Collins that it was inappropriate for Trump’s attorneys to reference the landmark 1932 Supreme Court
A strike considered "the largest ballistic attack against Americans in history" was likely only a preview of what US troops would face in future wars.
REUTERS/Toby MelvilleRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.A royal show of support for Prince Andrew over the weekend was intended to signal that King Charles wants to welcome his controversial brother back into the family, a source close to the monarch told The Daily Beast.Prince Andrew was driven to church in Balmoral by Prince William Sunday—in clear view of the waiting photographers—after months of
Ex-president stepped away from Trump Organization business in 2016 and dispute was put on hold during his presidency
“I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big.”
The supermodel shared topless selfies of her and the ‘A Star is Born’ actor on their day by the water
Brad Raffensperger tells a federal court that he didn’t think the White House call was ‘appropriate’
The ‘Ghost Whisperer’ star booked celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One Salon to do her new fall look
The Texas senator was caught sharing more misinformation on social media.
The start date largely appeared to be a win for Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.
Nobody’s been enjoying summer quite like Miss Lipa.
The National Park Service said visitors at Yellowstone National Park should stay at least 300 feet away from bears.
The supermodel sported the primary-colored swimsuit while living it up in Greece
Downstairs neighbour injects chemicals with litany of side effects after making noise complaints
People in Carmanville, which is normally a quiet community, said they've witnessed disturbing things happening in the town since the shelter opened. (Chérie Wheeler/CBC)An emergency housing shelter in Carmanville is causing a lot of controversy in the small central Newfoundland town. But people in the community say this is not a case of NIMBYism: they have no issue with the shelter. They do have an issue with people with more serious needs than a lack of housing living in a community with no men
House Republicans have floated an impeachment inquiry for Joe Biden. The twice-impeached former president wants quicker action
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter six consecutive days of drone attacks on the Moscow region last week, one would think the shock of sudden late-night explosions might compel some Russians to consider what Ukrainian civilians have endured during 550 days of relentless Russian attacks.Instead, some residents near the Russian capital have taken to social media to vent about the inconvenience of being woken up in the middle of the night, question why the “internati
A missed opportunity for royalty to meet royalty.