Coyote Spotted Roaming Around Las Vegas Suburb

A coyote was spotted strolling through a residential neighborhood in Spring Valley, Nevada, on December 28, in a rare sighting for the populous area located a few miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

Elvis Rodriguez was driving home with his partner on Tuesday night when he initially mistook the coyote for a dog on the loose in the neighborhood.

“We went to see if it had a collar and realized it was a coyote,” he said. Credit: Elvis Rodriguez via Storyful