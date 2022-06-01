Cows visiting south Gilbert neighborhood frequently recently
A group of cows are visiting a south Gilbert neighborhood frequently recently, to the delight of many neighbors.
TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1
After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap
The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.
NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor
This one is going to sting for a while for the Calgary Flames and their fans.
TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games. Kirk went deep off Chicago starter Lucas Giolito (3-2) in the second inning and connected again in Toronto's four-run fifth. It was Kirk's third career multi-homer game. He also had a single and improved his batting average to .304. Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman threw five innings for t
TORONTO — Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after a 19-season NHL career. The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas. Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019. Spezza recorded 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 career regular-season NHL games, with another 76 po
Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes have been eliminated at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Pavan and Humana-Paredes (1-2), who are coming off a second-place finish at the AVP Austin Open, finished Pool-C play on Friday with a defeat against Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré (21-18, 21-19), that followed a victory over American duo Kelley Kolinske and Sara Hughes (22-20) (21-19). The reigning world champions opened th
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans along the way. They'll look to reverse that trend by starting strong against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver. "We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period," defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. "Everyone has got to be ready, that’s a good club coming against us. In
Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee
LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr
It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c
Ryan Borucki's time with the Blue Jays appears to be over.
DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p
CALGARY — A spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday. Shawn Bane Jr. ran a punt back 74 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter on Sunday at McMahon Stadium to give the Stamps a 13-0 lead in the first pre-season game for both Canadian Football League squads. “I played my part in the first half and I was able to end up in the end zone, so that’s always a fantastic day,” said Bane, who broke an early tackle before
CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat
CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s
GÖTZIS, Austria — Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner won the 2022 Hypo Meeting Gotzis with a score of 8,797. This was the sixth year the London, Ont,, native has won the Gotzis decathlon event, not including the 2020 competition cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner finished 350 points ahead of second-place finisher Lindon Victor of Grenada. He won primarily on the strength of his sprinting, finishing first in both the 100-metre dash and 110-metre hurdles. Warner also finished sec
TORONTO — Pain-free for the first time this season, Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo reminded Toronto FC fans on Saturday why he was MLS MVP in 2020. Pozuelo drew a penalty and then converted the 71st-minute spot kick to lift Toronto into a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire. Seven minutes later he scored a highlight-reel goal to give TFC a much-needed 3-2 victory. With the Chicago defence seemingly rooted to the spot, Pozuelo took a feed from Jayden Nelson and moved to the edge of the penalty box