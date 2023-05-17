Coworkers remember St. Pete employee killed in weekend hit-and-run

WFTS-Tampa

Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3MBN6Xq Work this week has been challenging for the St. Pete Southwest Water Reclamation Facility team. The Chief Operator, Jon Hughes, died Saturday when a driver hit him on his motorcycle, then left the scene. Coming into work, Brian Barnes and Jason Venable tried their best, despite missing the glue that held the SouthWest Water Reclamation Facility together.