A fever of cownose rays was spotted in the clear waters of Byron Bay, New South Wales, on September 7, much to the delight of a drone-flying photographer.

Maria Ignacia Rojas, the sealife enthusiast who recorded this footage, told Storyful that this was a “rare sighting … just a few meters from the shore of Little Wategos Beach.” Credit: Maria Ignacia Rojas via Storyful